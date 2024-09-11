Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $419.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

