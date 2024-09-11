Carson Advisory Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Diageo stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.71%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

