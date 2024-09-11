Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 2,699 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

