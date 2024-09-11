Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 0.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 94.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.