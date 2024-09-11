CashBackPro 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,081.22 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $10,081.22 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.24 or 0.99973912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.0652559 USD and is down -9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,588.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

