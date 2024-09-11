CashBackPro Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $6,761.86 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,499.63 or 0.99791036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.0652559 USD and is down -9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4,588.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

