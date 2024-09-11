Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Casper has a total market cap of $140.10 million and $3.05 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Casper alerts:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,895,525,342 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,723,286 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,893,354,997 with 12,290,654,394 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01123065 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,488,985.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

