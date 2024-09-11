Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

CAT stock opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

