Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.15 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

