Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of CNTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 594,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,873 shares of company stock worth $581,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

