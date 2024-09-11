Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $120,000 Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after buying an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

