Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Lowers Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Andersons were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

