Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $249,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after acquiring an additional 273,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

