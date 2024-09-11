Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Trims Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.97.

CleanSpark Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

