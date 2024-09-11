Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

