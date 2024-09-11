Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $485,000. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 315,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

