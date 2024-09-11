China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
