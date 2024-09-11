Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg Sells 30,318 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

