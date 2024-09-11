Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

