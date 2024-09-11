Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $87.17 and last traded at $87.17. 47,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 152,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Specifically, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

