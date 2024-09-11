Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cintas worth $149,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 1.5 %

CTAS opened at $816.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.63. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $817.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

