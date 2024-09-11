Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3,646.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $816.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $760.78 and a 200-day moving average of $702.63. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $817.99.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

