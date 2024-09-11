Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 27th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 12,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

