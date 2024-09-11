ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 5,632 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. RV Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 129,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

