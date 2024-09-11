ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 897,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

