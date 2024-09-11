ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

