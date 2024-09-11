ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average is $168.61. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

