ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,622.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

