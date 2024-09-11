ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,684,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYE stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $496.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

