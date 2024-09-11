ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.