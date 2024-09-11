ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.