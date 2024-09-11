ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $83.93.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Read Our Latest Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.