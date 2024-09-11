ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
NYSE NHI opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $83.93.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
