Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Acquires $121,500.00 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505,884.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Clarus by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

