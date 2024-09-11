CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 948,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,182 shares.The stock last traded at $216.15 and had previously closed at $218.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

CME Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average of $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

