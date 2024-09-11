Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 4.5%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 126,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 411.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

