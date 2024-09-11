Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE stock opened at $1,287.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,209.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

