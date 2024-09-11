Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Holdings Decreased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $3,141,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

