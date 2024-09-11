Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $71.97. 1,839,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,135,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $367,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $23,007,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

