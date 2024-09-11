Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.4 %

JVA stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

