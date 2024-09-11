Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

