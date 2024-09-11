Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.1 million-$353.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.4 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

