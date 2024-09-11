Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,728 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

