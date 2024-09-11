Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,074 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

