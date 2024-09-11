Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,208 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

