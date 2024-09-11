Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 952 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

