Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

