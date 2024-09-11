Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.