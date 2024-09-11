Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.