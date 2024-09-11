Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after buying an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,077,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

