Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after buying an additional 337,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.47. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

